December 4, 2019

United orders 50 new Airbus long-range jets to replace Boeing 757s

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) said on Tuesday it has ordered 50 of Airbus SE’s (AIR.PA) long-range A321XLR jets to replace 53 Boeing 757s beginning in 2024, becoming the latest U.S. airline to ink a deal for the European planemaker’s newest passenger jet.

United is still open to ordering a potential new twin-aisle plane from Boeing Co (BA.N) if the U.S. planemaker decides to launch the aircraft, Chief Operating Officer Andrew Nocella told reporters.

Boeing has delayed a decision on the new aircraft until 2020 while it deals with the ongoing global grounding of its 737 MAX jets following two fatal crashes.

