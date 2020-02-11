World News
U.S. says talks with Taliban continue over specifics of reduction of violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Talks between the United States and the Taliban in Doha continue over the specifics of a reduction in violence, a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday, hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani he had a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In a post on Twitter, Ghani said Pompeo had informed him in the telephone call that the Taliban had made a proposal “with regards to bringing a significant and enduring reduction in violence.”

