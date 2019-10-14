Money News
October 14, 2019 / 7:59 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Southwest pilots union sees 737 MAX return in February or later

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) on Monday said it believes the grounded Boeing 737 MAX (BA.N) will likely return to the skies in “probably a February time frame to say the least.”

Southwest, United Airlines (AAL.O) and American Airlines (AAL.O) have all pushed back the estimated return of the plane to January. A key step — a certification test flight by Boeing — is not expected until early November. Boeing has said it hopes flights can resume before the end of the year.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler

