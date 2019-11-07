China sentences nine to jail for smuggling fentanyl to U.S

FILE PHOTO: Plastic bags of fentanyl are displayed in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection area of the International Mail Facility at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Lott/File Photo

XINGTAI, China (Reuters) - A Chinese court in the northern city of Xingtai on Thursday sentenced nine people to jail, including one suspended death sentence, for smuggling fentanyl into the United States.

Details of the case were provided to reporters invited to the sentencing.

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid, 50 times more potent than heroin and often used to make counterfeit narcotics because of its relatively cheaper price and can easily be used to counterfeit other more expensive drugs.

It has played an increasingly central role in an opioid crisis in the United States.