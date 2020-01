FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint news conference with Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado (not pictured) at the Presidential house in San Jose, Costa Rica January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

KINGSTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on a visit to Jamaica on Wednesday cautioned nations against taking “easy money” from China, warning it could be counterproductive.

Pompeo questioned what good such money would bring if it “feeds corruption and undermines your rule of law”.