Money News
November 12, 2019 / 6:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says U.S. close to signing 'phase one' trade deal with China

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Economic Club of New York at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States is close to signing a “phase one” trade deal with China, adding in a speech to the Economic Club of New York he will only accept a deal if it is good for his country and U.S. workers.

For weeks Trump has said the countries are close to a deal that would end their damaging trade war. He has also said the signing could take place in a rural part of the United States.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
