EU regrets U.S. exit from Paris deal, says climate change fight goes on

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The U.S. decision to begin its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is a disappointment but work against climate change will go on and Washington may one day want to rejoin the deal, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

“We regret the U.S. notification to withdraw from the Paris Agreement,” a spokeswoman told a news briefing, referring to the global pact to fight climate change. “The Paris Agreement... is here to stay, its door remains open and we hope the U.S. will join it again one day,” she said.

The Trump administration said on Monday it had filed paperwork to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, the first formal step in a one-year process to exit.