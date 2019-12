FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed in a phone call on Thursday that they reject “foreign exploitation” in Libya and urged parties to the conflict to take “urgent steps” to resolve the fighting, the White House said.