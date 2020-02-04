Buttigieg leads delegate count in initial Iowa caucus results, Biden in fourth

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop at Community Oven in Hampton, New Hampshire, U.S., February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pete Buttigieg led in Iowa’s initial caucus results with 62% of precincts reporting, with U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in second and third place and former Vice President Joe Biden trailing in fourth, the Iowa Democratic Party reported on Tuesday.

Buttigieg had 26.9% of state delegate equivalents, Sanders had 25.1%, Warren had 18.3% and Biden had 15.6%, according to CNN estimates. Tabulation of Iowa’s Monday caucus results continues after technology-related delays.