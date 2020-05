FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Friday that Canada is an accomplice to the U.S. government’s efforts to bring down Chinese tech giant Huawei [HWT.UL] and said Canada should immediate release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Meng has been under house arrest in Canada and trying to avoid extradition to the United States. [nL1N2D90XT]