U.S. gives Huawei another 45 days to buy from American suppliers

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen on a communications device in London, Britain, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration said Thursday it was issuing a 45-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing some business with China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national security concerns, the U.S. Commerce Department has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods in a series of extensions that it says are aimed at minimizing disruptions for customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

The decision comes as the administration has been debating further tightening restrictions on sales of U.S. goods to Huawei. Huawei did not immediately comment. The existing licence was set to expire on Feb 16.