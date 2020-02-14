China urges U.S. to stop suppressing Chinese companies after Huawei indictment

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Friday it urges the United States to immediately stop suppressing Chinese companies without reason, after U.S. prosecutors unveiled a new indictment against Huawei Technologies.

Such actions by the United States seriously damage the country’s credibility and image, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a daily press briefing.

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track protesters in its latest indictment against the Chinese company, escalating the battle with the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker.