FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will visit India on Feb. 24-25, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

The trip will be Trump’s first to the world’s largest democracy since he took office. Trump will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit, a White House spokesman said.