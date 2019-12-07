Mexico thanks Trump for holding off on terrorist designation for drug cartels

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard attends a news conference on the killing of Mexican-American families belonging to Mormon communities in the state of Sonora, at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, on Friday thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for holding off on classifying Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, a proposal that Mexico’s government had opposed.

“I’m thankful for President Donald Trump’s decision to delay the designation of organizations as terrorists at the request of President Lopez Obrador,” Ebrard said in a tweet. “Cooperation has won and there will be good results.”