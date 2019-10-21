Opioid talks with Teva, distributors could resume Tuesday - attorney

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference hold by its CEO, Kare Schultz, to discuss the company's 2019 outlooks in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

(Reuters) - Talks to reach a settlement of thousands of lawsuits stemming from the U.S. opioid addiction crisis could resume as soon as Tuesday, an attorney for local governments said on Monday.

Drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N), Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N) and McKesson Corp (MCK.N) and drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) proposed a deal last week valued at $48 billion to resolve all opioid litigation against them, although talks collapsed on Friday.