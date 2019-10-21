Teva, three U.S. drug distributors reach opioid settlement - source

FILE PHOTO: A view of the statue standing in front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

(Reuters) - Drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc (TEVA.TA) and the three biggest U.S. drug distributors reached a settlement on Monday to avoid a trial over their role in the opioid addiction crisis, a source said on Monday.

Distributors Mckesson Corp (MCK.N), Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N) and AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) were set to go to trial Monday morning, along with pharmacy chain Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O).

The source did not say if Walgreen was part of the settlement.