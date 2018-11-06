U.S. intends more sanctions on Russia over chemical weapons - spokeswoman

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the event marking the 100th anniversary of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces, formerly known as the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), in Moscow, Russia November 2, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department intends to impose more sanctions on Russia for failing to meet conditions under an international chemical weapons law after a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain in March, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“Today, the Department informed Congress we could not certify that the Russian Federation met the conditions required by the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

“We intend to proceed in accordance with the terms of the CBW Act, which directs the implementation of additional sanctions,” she said.