Exclusive: Nearly 175 Saudi military aviation students grounded in U.S. after base shooting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nearly 175 Saudi Arabian military aviation students have been grounded as part of a “safety stand-down” after a Saudi Air Force lieutenant shot and killed three people last week at a U.S. Navy base in Florida, U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

“A safety stand-down and operational pause commenced Monday for Saudi Arabian aviation students,” Lieutenant Andriana Genualdi, a Navy spokeswoman, said.

She said the grounding included three different military facilities, including Naval Air Station Pensacola, Naval Air Station Whiting Field and Naval Air Station Mayport in Florida.