November 21, 2019

Trump administration mulls new EU trade probe as auto tariff window closes - Politico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trump administration officials are considering whether to start a new trade investigation against the European Union as a way to justify imposing tariffs as the window for auto-related tariffs under a prior probe closes, Politico reported on Thursday, citing unnamed people briefed on the issue.

A deadline for imposing tariffs on automobiles due to national security concerns under a prior so-called “Section 232” investigation passed last week. Politico, citing the unnamed sources, said a new investigation could subject the EU to a broader inquiry and pave the way for import duties not tied to national security concerns.

