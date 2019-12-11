Trump will have final say on U.S.-China trade deal - White House trade adviser

FILE PHOTO: White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer attend as U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes the 2019 National Hockey League (NHL) Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will be the one to make the final decision on tariffs and the U.S.-China trade deal, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Tuesday.

“Either way we’re going to be in a great place ... The president loves them (the tariffs),” Navarro said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

“If we get a great deal, we’ll be in a good place as well. But it will be the president’s decision. It will come soon,” Navarro added.