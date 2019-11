FILE PHOTO: A 100 yuan banknote (R) is placed next to a $100 banknote in this picture illustration taken in Beijing November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and China have agreed to roll back tariffs as part of the first phase of a trade deal between the world’s two biggest economies, a U.S. official confirmed on Thursday.