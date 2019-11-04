China pushing Trump to remove more tariffs ahead of trade deal - Politico

FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Chinese flags are seen before Defense Secretary James Mattis welcomes Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) - China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September ahead of the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal, Politico reported politi.co/2pG6B9M on Monday, citing three people familiar with internal discussions.

Beijing is also pressing the U.S. to remove a 15% tariff that was imposed on roughly $112 billion (£86.82 billion) worth of Chinese goods on Sept. 1, but no decision has been made, Politico reported citing sources.