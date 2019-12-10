AFL-CIO labour union endorses USMCA trade deal

FILE PHOTO: Richard Trumka, President of the AFL-CIO, speaks on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The major AFL-CIO labour union on Tuesday said it was endorsing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement after working with lawmakers and members of President Donald Trump’s administration to make changes to the proposal first introduced in 2017.

“Make no mistake, we demanded a trade deal that benefits workers and fought every single day to negotiate that deal,” said AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka in a statement. “And now we have secured an agreement that working people can proudly support.”