FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) speaks to reporters as the Trump impeachment trial continues in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator John Barrasso, a member of the Senate Republican leadership, told reporters on Wednesday that Republicans seemed to have the “momentum” to move to end the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump by Friday, without calling witnesses.