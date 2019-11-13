Top Senate Republican says quick move to dismiss impeachment charges would likely fail

FILE PHOTO: Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) arrives for a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top Senate Republican, John Cornyn, said on Wednesday that should the U.S. House of Representatives vote to impeach President Donald Trump, he doubts a motion in the Senate to immediately dismiss the charges would succeed.

Cornyn, who spent years as the Senate’s no. 2 Republican, said such a motion would not receive the 51 votes necessary in the Republican-controlled Senate to pass. He said he was confident that ultimately, a vote in the Senate to remove Trump from office would fail.