Trump says he's not worried as public impeachment hearings loom

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to Georgia from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was not concerned about the impeachment inquiry as House Democrats prepare to kick off public hearings next week, dismissing witnesses’ testimony transcripts released by Congress so far.

The Republican president, speaking to reporters at the White House, accused Democrats of looking for people who hated him and that for the most part he had not heard of the witnesses.