Senior U.S. diplomat says Giuliani conducted a smear campaign

FILE PHOTO: Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, speaks at an event in Ashraf-3 camp, which is a base for the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK) in Manza, Albania, July 13, 2019.REUTERS/Florion Goga

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top U.S. diplomat told congressional investigators that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani conducted a “campaign of full of lies and incorrect information” against Marie Yovanovitch before she was recalled from her post as ambassador to Ukraine, according to a transcript of his testimony released on Thursday.

“His assertions and allegations against former Ambassador Yovanovitch were without basis, untrue, period,” the diplomat, George Kent, told lawmakers during a closed-door session on Oct. 15 as part of their impeachment probe of Trump.

Kent, who had served as a top diplomat in Ukraine, also said he was subject to attacks by Giuliani and was told to “keep his head down” by a senior State Department official.