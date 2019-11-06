Public impeachment probe hearings to start next week - chairman

George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, arrives to testify at a closed-door deposition as part of the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Intelligence Committee will kick off a series of open hearings in its impeachment inquiry into Republican President Donald Trump next week, the panel’s Democratic chairman said on Wednesday.

William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent will testify on Nov. 13, while former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will appear on Nov. 15, Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement. He said more details will be released in coming days.