Trump, after Twitter attack on ambassador, says his tweets aren't intimidating

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not believe his Twitter posts were intimidating after his real-time attack on former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch drew criticism during a public hearing in an impeachment inquiry.

“I don’t think so at all,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked whether his tweets or words can be intimidating. Trump said he watched a little bit of the second public impeachment hearing on Friday and “thought it was a disgrace.”

Democrats had accused Trump of witness intimidation after he said “everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad.”