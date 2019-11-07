Top News
November 7, 2019 / 8:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lawmakers release impeachment probe testimony of senior State Department official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House committees leading the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump released a transcript on Thursday of a closed-door deposition of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent.

Kent, who is scheduled to testify publicly on Nov. 13, told congressional investigators during his deposition on Oct. 15 that a staffer to then-Vice President Joe Biden rebuffed him in 2015 when he raised concerns about the involvement of Biden’s son in Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, according to a source familiar with his testimony.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Tim Ahmann

