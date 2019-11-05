World News
November 5, 2019 / 5:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. House committees seek deposition with Trump chief of staff Mulvaney in impeachment probe

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney listens during a cabinet meeting held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump said on Tuesday they had asked Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House Chief of Staff, to appear for a deposition on Nov. 8.

“Based on evidence gathered in the impeachment inquiry and public reporting, we believe that you possess substantial first-hand knowledge and information relevant to the House’s impeachment inquiry,” leaders of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees said in a letter to Mulvaney.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

