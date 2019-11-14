U.S. official who overheard Trump-Sondland phone call will testify

Democratic Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff speaks during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., November 13, 2019. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Monday Democrats have scheduled testimony from the person who said he overheard a telephone conversation in which President Donald Trump asked U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about investigations into the 2016 presidential election and the Bidens.

The overheard call was disclosed on Monday by the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, during the first public impeachment hearings. “I think this witness is potentially very important and of course are moving to depose this witness. We have already scheduled the deposition,” Schiff said without identifying the witness.

“What this call indicates, as other testimony has likewise indicated, is that the instructions are coming from the president on down,” Schiff said after the hearings.