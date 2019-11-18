Pompeo declines to defend ex-U.S. ambassador after Trump attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he was proud of what the United States had done in Ukraine and declined to defend former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch who was attacked on Twitter by President Donald Trump.

“I’ll defer to the White House about particular statements and the like. I don’t have anything else today about the Democrats’ impeachment proceedings,” he said in response to a question about whether he agreed with Trump’s negative assessment of Yovanovitch.

“If somebody else has a substantive question about something that the world cares deeply about then I’m happy to take it.”