Top News
November 13, 2019 / 9:52 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Trump plans to release on Thursday transcript of April Ukraine call

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said that on Thursday he would deliver on his promise to release the transcript of an April call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The transcript of a July 25 call Trump made with the Ukrainian president in which he asked him to investigate the son of his political rival Joe Biden has become the subject of a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into the president.

Trump’s critics accuse him of withholding almost $400 million in security aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Zelenskiy to publicly declare an investigation.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Peter Cooney

