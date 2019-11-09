World News
November 9, 2019 / 6:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says will probably release second Ukraine transcript on Tuesday

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump walks out of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Alabama and New York, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the White House would probably release a transcript of a second call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday.

“We have another transcript coming out which is very important,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before leaving for a visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. “I will give you a second transcript, because I had two calls with the president of Ukraine.”

Trump said the second transcript would probably be released on Tuesday.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, David Brunnstrom and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below