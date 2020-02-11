Trump says military may consider discipline for ousted aide Vindman

FILE PHOTO: National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, takes a break as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2019. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the military may consider disciplining former White House National Security Council aide Alexander Vindman, who testified in Trump’s impeachment trial.

Vindman, an Army lieutenant colonel who provided some of the most damaging testimony during an investigation by the U.S. House of Representatives of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, was ousted from his White House job last week.

“We sent him on his way to a much different location and the military can handle him any way they want,” Trump said.

Asked if he was suggesting that Vindman face disciplinary action, Trump said that would be up to the military.

“If you look at what happened ... they’re going to certainly, I would imagine, take a look at that,” Trump said.

In his testimony, Vindman, then the NSC’s top Ukraine expert, said that Trump’s request for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential Democratic political rival in the 2020 election, and his son Hunter during a July phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was improper.

The call led to the Republican president being impeached in the Democratic-controlled House and later acquitted in the Republican-majority Senate.

“I obviously wasn’t happy with the job he did,” Trump said of Vindman. “First of all he reported a false call ... what was said on the call was totally appropriate.”