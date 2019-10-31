U.S. House lawmakers secure enough votes to pass Trump impeachment rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives secured enough votes on Thursday to pass legislation setting up next steps in the fast-moving impeachment process involving Republican President Donald Trump.

The vote is the first formal test of support for the inquiry that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched on Sept. 24. The impeachment inquiry focuses on whether Trump pressured Ukraine into helping him in his 2020 re-election campaign, a charge the president denies.