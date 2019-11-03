Trump says name of whistleblower in impeachment inquiry should be revealed

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington upon his return from New York, U.S., November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said the name of the whistleblower whose concerns prompted an impeachment inquiry should be revealed because that individual had given false information.

Trump, without giving evidence, suggested the whistleblower could potentially be guilty of fraud.

“The whistleblower should be revealed because the whistleblower gave false information,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “He made up a story.”