White House - Sondland testimony 'exonerates' Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House seized on one portion of the testimony from U.S. envoy Gordon Sondland during a House of Representatives’ impeachment hearing on Wednesday and said it “completely exonerates” President Donald Trump.

“Though much of today’s testimony by Ambassador Sondland was related to his presumptions and beliefs, rather than hard facts, he testified to the fact that President Trump never told him that a White House meeting or the aid to Ukraine was tied to receiving a public statement from (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.