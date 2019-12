FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome, Italy, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday at the White House, a senior administration official said on Monday.

Joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the three will “discuss the state of the bilateral relationship,” the official said.