FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the Railway Congress in Moscow, Russia November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kadobnov/Pool/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump would come to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9 next year and that Moscow was ready for talks with the United States.

Speaking to reporters at a BRICS summit in Brazil, Putin said he currently had no plans to meet Trump.