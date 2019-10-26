Pelosi says judge's decision a blow to Trump's 'attempt to put himself above the law'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during funeral services for the late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., October 25, 2019. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed a U.S. judge’s order on Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration should to hand over an unredacted copy of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report as a blow to the Republican president’s “attempt to put himself above the law.”

“Today’s ruling in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is another blow to President Trump’s attempt to put himself above the law,” Pelosi, a Democrat, said in a statement.

“This critical court ruling affirms Congress’ authority to expose the truth for the American people.”