April 4, 2018 / 12:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mueller said last month Trump not a criminal target 'at this point' - Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller told President Donald Trump’s attorneys last month that he does not consider the president a criminal target in the Russia probe “at this point,” the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Mueller, in private negotiations in early March about a possible presidential interview, described Trump as a subject of his investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, said the Post, which cited three unnamed people familiar with the discussions.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler

