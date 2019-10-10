Zelenskiy says never met Giuliani associates arrested in the U.S.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press-marathon at a food market in Kiev, Ukraine October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had never met arrested businessmen Lev Parnas or Igor Fruman, who have been helping President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer investigate political rival Joe Biden.

They were arrested in the United States on charges of funnelling foreign money to U.S. political candidates and a pro-Trump election committee.

Zelenskiy also said that Washington did not request any documents regarding Parnas and Fruman from him.