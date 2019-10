Ukrainian-born businessman Andrey Kukushkin departs after his arraignment at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two U.S. businessmen accused of conspiring to violate campaign finance laws with former associates of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday.

Andrey Kukushkin, 46, and David Correia, 44, entered their pleas before U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in federal court in Manhattan.