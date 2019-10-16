World News
October 16, 2019 / 5:53 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Trump - meeting between Attorney General Barr and Italy's Conte was appropriate

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to questions during a joint news conference with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it was appropriate for U.S. Attorney General William Barr to meet with Italy’s prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, as part of a probe into the origins of the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016, but he did not know anything about the contents of the meeting.

“I don’t know the details. I just know that our country is looking into the corruption of the 2016 election,” Trump, speaking at a joint news conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, said about the September meeting. “I don’t know anything about the meeting but certainly it would be appropriate because the word is - and you read it in the same papers that I do - that they did go to other countries to try and hide what they were doing.”

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below