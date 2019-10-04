Schiff says inspector general correct in deciding whistleblower complaint was urgent, credible

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) joins Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to speak about their legislative priorities and impeachment inquiry plans during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. intelligence community’s inspector general was correct in deciding a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump was urgent and credible, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement on Friday.

Inspector General Michael Atkinson testified before a closed-door hearing of Schiff’s panel on Friday about the complaint, which is at the centre of a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry of Trump.