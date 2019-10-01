Pompeo accuses Democrats of bullying diplomats in Trump impeachment drive

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s administration punched back on Tuesday against the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry targeting him, objecting to five current and former State Department officials giving depositions as demanded and accusing Democrats of bullying and intimidation.

The five have been scheduled to give depositions this week and next as the Democratic-led House looks into Trump’s request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a July phone call to investigate a domestic political rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The officials “may not attend any interview or deposition” without executive branch counsel present to control disclosure of confidential information, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote in a letter to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel.

Engel and two other Democratic committee chairmen issued a statement accusing Pompeo of “stonewalling” the impeachment inquiry, and called him a “fact witness” in the investigation, based on media reports that he had listened in on the call.

“He should immediately cease intimidating department witnesses in order to protect himself and the president,” Engel and Representatives Adam Schiff and Elijah Cummings said.

Democrats last week launched the impeachment effort in light of a whistleblower complaint against the Republican president by a person within the U.S. intelligence community who accused Trump of soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his personal political benefit. Trump is running for re-election next year.

The Zelenskiy call occurred after Trump froze nearly $400 million in aid intended to help Ukraine deal with an insurgency by Russian-backed separatists. Zelenskiy agreed during the call to investigate Biden and his son and expressed interest in buying more U.S. arms in the form of Javelin anti-tank missiles.

The aid was later provided, and a U.S. congressional aide said on Tuesday that Ukraine had agreed to buy 150 Javelin missiles, made by Raytheon Co (RTN.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), in a deal worth $39 million. Leaders of congressional committees signed off on the sale in the past week under an informal review process for major international military sales.

The impeachment inquiry could lead to approval of articles of impeachment - or formal charges - against Trump in the House. That would lead to a trial in the Senate on whether to remove him from office. But the president’s fellow Republicans control that chamber and have shown little appetite for removing him.

Pompeo, who is in Italy for a three-day trip, objected to Engel’s request for the officials to be made available for depositions. The officials include former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and former U.S. special representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker.

In a letter posted on Twitter, Pompeo told Engel: “I am concerned with aspects of your request that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully and treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State, including several career Foreign Service Officers, whom the committee is now targeting.”

Pompeo expressed “significant legal and procedural concerns” and said he viewed a committee letter to the officials as a “request for a voluntary appearance.” Pompeo said the announced dates for the depositions did not provide enough time for preparation. He also said his department would respond to a Foreign Affairs Committee subpoena by Friday.

He said records that have been requested are subject to restrictions relating to classified information and other executive branch privileges. Pompeo added that there was no legal basis for the committee’s assertion that a failure to appear would constitute evidence of obstruction.

Pompeo said he would use “all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals” at the State Department.

The other three officials are Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, State Department Counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

‘EVIDENCE OF OBSTRUCTION’

Pompeo’s letter marked the latest bid by Trump’s administration to avoid providing House Democrats testimony and documents relating to numerous investigations of the president. Democrats have accused Trump of a policy of stonewalling legitimate congressional inquiries.

“Any effort to intimidate witnesses or prevent them from talking with Congress - including State Department employees - is illegal and will constitute evidence of obstruction of the impeachment inquiry,” the three Democratic chairmen said.

Trump asked Zelenskiy in a July 25 phone call to investigate Biden and his son Hunter in coordination with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Biden’s son had served as a director for a Ukrainian gas company.

On Wednesday, three House committees - Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight - were due to get a deposition from Yovanovitch, whom Trump labelled “bad news” during his call with Zelenskiy. On Thursday, the committees were set to get a deposition from Volker, who resigned last week after the whistleblower named him as one of two U.S. diplomats who followed up with Ukrainian officials a day after Trump’s Zelenskiy call.

The whistleblower’s identity has not been made public.

Trump continued on Tuesday to assail the impeachment inquiry and defend his call with Zelenskiy. The president asked on Twitter: “Why aren’t we entitled to interview & learn everything about the Whistleblower, and also the person who gave all of the false information to him.” Trump also wrote that Schiff should be “brought up on charges.”

A senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, came to the defence of the whistleblower.

“This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected,” Grassley said in a statement. Grassley also said media reports concerning the whistleblower’s identity “don’t serve the public interest.”

Maxine Waters, another House Democratic committee chair, escalated her party’s rhetoric by writing on Twitter: Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement.”

White-collar defence lawyer Jon Sale, who served as an assistant special prosecutor in the 1970s Watergate political scandal, said on Tuesday he would be representing Giuliani with the congressional inquiries.