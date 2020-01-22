Pompeo says will travel to Ukraine 'before too long' amid impeachment trial

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signs a document during a meeting at the Presidential house in San Jose, Costa Rica January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he would travel to Ukraine sometime soon, but gave no date for his planned visit to the country central to President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

“I’ll get to Ukraine before too long,” Pompeo said in an interview with Bloomberg while visiting Kingston, Jamaica, as opening statements began in Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

The Republican-led Senate must decide whether to remove Trump from office after he was impeached last month by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats have accused Trump, a Republican, of pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival, and impeding the inquiry into the matter.

Pompeo earlier this month postponed a scheduled trip to Ukraine, which was intended to reaffirm U.S. support for the country, in order to focus on the situation in Iraq after demonstrators attacked the U.S. embassy there.

The United States has backed Ukraine as it battles Russia-backed rebels and seeks to recover Crimea, seized by Moscow in 2014.