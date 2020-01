Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, swears-in after being re-elected as the head of congress by Venezuelan opposition legislators, in Caracas, Venezuela January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition legislators on Sunday re-elected Juan Guaido as head of the country’s congress in a session held outside the country’s legislative palace.

Hours earlier, the ruling Socialist Party installed a rival lawmaker as congress chief after troops blocked a group of opposition legislators from joining.